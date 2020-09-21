[ NewsNation ] /
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

CareerSource Gulf Coast hosting mobile food distribution

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers with Hearts and Hands, a non-profit in San Diego, hand out food to the needy from both sides of the border. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast has coordinated a 20,000 pound food distribution through Feeding the Gulf Coast.

CareerSource will have volunteers from our staff, The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach, and Saint Dominic Catholic Church onsite to facilitate the organization and distribution of the food, officials wrote in a news release.

“It is a first-come, first-serve event that requires no human contact for event participants,” officials wrote. “The event is for those who are in need.”

The event will be at the Panama City Mall at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

News 13 This Morning previews Oktoberfest

Car crash in Panama City

Despite flooding local dentist on Choctawhatchee River says he wouldn’t live anywhere else

Black Creek Flooding

plane crash

Marianna Park Flooding

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the