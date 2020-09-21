CareerSource Gulf Coast hosting mobile food distribution

Volunteers with Hearts and Hands, a non-profit in San Diego, hand out food to the needy from both sides of the border. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast has coordinated a 20,000 pound food distribution through Feeding the Gulf Coast.

CareerSource will have volunteers from our staff, The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach, and Saint Dominic Catholic Church onsite to facilitate the organization and distribution of the food, officials wrote in a news release.

“It is a first-come, first-serve event that requires no human contact for event participants,” officials wrote. “The event is for those who are in need.”

The event will be at the Panama City Mall at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.