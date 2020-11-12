Cardiovascular institute donates ultrasound machines to GCSC program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local sonography students will gain better classroom experience after a donation from the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida.

The institute donated two ultrasound machines to Gulf Coast State College’s Sonography Program Thursday morninig.

“We’re really excited about being able to do this,” said Dr. Amir Haghighat, Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida CEO. “We firmly believe in the local education of our future professionals and we personally have benefitted from this as they have trained many ultrasound techs who have come and worked with us and for us and done a wonderful job.”

The machines were donated in ready-to-use condition and Assistant Program Coordinator, Vicki Bynum, said students will be able to use the machines immediately to practice performing echo, vascular and abdominal studies.

Bynum said students often seen the machines in their clinical studies, but having the equipment on-hand for class time brings a new opportunity.

“So many of the clinic sites that they practice in do echo, so they get to see it out in the hospitals, and they’re just anxious to learn it,” Bynum said. “So, this will give them more of an opportunity in school to learn it.”