Cardiologists push “Go Red for Women” day to support heart disease awareness

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Heart disease is known as the silent killer and is more commonly found in women.

February is heart disease awareness month, and to help raise awareness cardiologists are asking people to wear red tomorrow.

Each year 300 thousand women die from heart disease so doctors said knowing the signs and ways to prevent heart attacks is important.

Sometimes the symptoms come out of nowhere like they did with Vanessa Hood.

“I just suddenly had a heavy feeling that I had never had before almost like bricks or blocks just pressing and I was like oh lord I’m having a heart attack,” Hood said.

Hood had a heart attack just four years ago. She said heart disease runs in her family, and if she had been checked out sooner avoided lots of surgery and pain.

“Well they definitely just need to get their check-ups and I was bad about not doing that,” Hood said.

Hood now sees Doctor Michael Morrow regularly for check ups.

They both say “going red for women” is a great way to spread awareness.

“When people ask you ‘why are you wearing this red thing’ or ‘why is everyone doing that’ that kinda helps remind people to think about this,” Morrow said.

The staff at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida will all be wearing red heart shaped beads Friday to show their support.

Doctor Morrow said heart disease needs to be taken more seriously.

He said there are many ways women can avoid the disease but doing these things doesn’t always put you in the clear.

“Exercising for at least 20 minutes a day on a regular basis, maintaining healthy body weight, watching closely to your blood pressure and cholesterol and sugar if needed,”Murrow said.

Women often show atypical symptoms for a heart attack such as pain in the back, shortness of breath and jaw or neck pain.

Doctor Morrow said to get checked out immediately if you experience any of these.

Don’t forget to wear red tomorrow to help spread awareness.