PANAMA CITY, Fla. (MWBB)– Panama City Police officers responded to an accident involving one vehicle on Saturday.

The accident happened just before the Hathaway Bridge in the westbound lane of US-98. Officials said that the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road and go into a small pond.

Officers said no other drivers were harmed in the accident and the cause of the accident is still under investigation. There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.