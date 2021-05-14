C & G Sporting Goods in Downtown Panama City under new leadership

DOWNOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City business is under new leadership. C & G Sporting Goods downtown has been in business since 1950, and with new ownership, they hope to continue the tradition.

A decision by longtime owner Ronnie Grooms to retire means three new people will be running the business.

One of the new operating partners, Nate Taylor says he has always had a passion for firearms safety and hunting and loves being involved downtown. He wants to see C & G continue to flourish.

“I am extremely excited. We have a legacy that we are going to uphold and continue here at C & G. Our outfitters or employees are amazing individuals who have been here and been dedicated to Mr. Groom, to C & G, and they want that legacy to continue. So theres nothing but growth here.” said Taylor.

Taylor hopes that the business will continue to be an integral part of the community.