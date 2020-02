PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Burlington Stores announced Friday they’re opening a store in Bay City Point. It will be located at 538 Hawkins Point.

The store, a national off-price retailer, sells clothes, accessories, shoes, toys, furniture, home decor and other items.

CEO Michael O’Sullivan says they’re thrilled to open the 40,000 square feet store, which is set to be open this spring.

Currently, Burlington has locations in Pensacola, Tallahassee and Dothan, Alabama.