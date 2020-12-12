Big Brothers Big Sisters holds drive by gift giveaway for their littles

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Spending the holidays with family makes for special memories, and even in a time of uncertainty the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is working to bring those families together.

Saturday, the Panama City chapter held a drive through gift giveaway where bigs could bring their littles to pick up gifts from Starbucks, Whataburger and more. 

Even though they usually get together in person, the organization wants to let the kids know they are thinking about them. 

Senior Matchmaker Leanne Gaudet said many big and little pairs came by the event and say it was truly a special day. 

“You know our bigs and our parents have really kind of stepped up to really try and make it a little more special for everyone,” Gaudet said. 

One of those pairs was big sister Jacqueline Crow and her little Naomi. Crow said she loves spending time with her little.

“This is super special,” Crow said. “I love her to death and I am so happy we get to do this stuff together.” 

The “sisters” have been paired together for three months. They both said their bond is very special and are looking forward to spending their first Christmas as a pair.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Local teen writes book to inspire young children to find their passion

Contractors donate to Holiday Hopes Campaign

panama city downtown countdown

Officials provide update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The FDA answers questions about the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the US

Distribution begins after FDA grants emergency use authorization to Pfizer

More Local News

Don't Miss