Big Brothers Big Sisters holds drive by gift giveaway for their littles

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Spending the holidays with family makes for special memories, and even in a time of uncertainty the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is working to bring those families together.

Saturday, the Panama City chapter held a drive through gift giveaway where bigs could bring their littles to pick up gifts from Starbucks, Whataburger and more.

Even though they usually get together in person, the organization wants to let the kids know they are thinking about them.

Senior Matchmaker Leanne Gaudet said many big and little pairs came by the event and say it was truly a special day.

“You know our bigs and our parents have really kind of stepped up to really try and make it a little more special for everyone,” Gaudet said.

One of those pairs was big sister Jacqueline Crow and her little Naomi. Crow said she loves spending time with her little.

“This is super special,” Crow said. “I love her to death and I am so happy we get to do this stuff together.”

The “sisters” have been paired together for three months. They both said their bond is very special and are looking forward to spending their first Christmas as a pair.