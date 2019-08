PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist died Thursday afternoon after being hit.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Bayview Avenue.

Panama City Police say an 18 wheeler hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist died at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Highway 98 are expected to be closed for some time while officers work the area.



The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.