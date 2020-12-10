Bay High students carol on campus to spread holiday cheer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Some holiday cheer was spread at Bay High Thursday morning as the students gathered to sing carols.

They performed in masks to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Bay district schools has prohibited indoor performances due to the pandemic, and choir director Julia Ward said the students are eager and ready to perform.

“We wanted to spread some Christmas cheer even though we’re kind of restricted. We have to sing in masks and go not allowed to go out into the community, but being able to sing outside in front of our wonderful admin and office staff, we just thought that was a good way to spread Christmas cheer,” Ward said.

Choir Student President Mia Sanchez said that singing in masks has been a challenge, but it overrides the joy of being able to perform.

“It’s been very tough to try and sing with face masks as its hard to hear everyone and it’s tough to go out and sing to people, but I think it’s actually worked out really well, and pushed us to be better,” Sanchez said.

On Dec. 13, all Bay District choirs (except North Bay Haven) will be performing at the festival of choirs at First United Methodist Church.

The concert will be presented in two shifts to accommodate for social distancing. It starts at 5 p.m. Admission is two items for the church’s food pantry.

You can also watch the Bay Haven Choir exclusively at the Messiah Lutheran Church on Highway 390 at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, Dec. 17.