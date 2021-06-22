Bay EDA “Project Juniper” to bring a huge economic boost to Panama City

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — More shopping and retail stores are making their way to Panama City as the Bay Economic Alliance announces the start of “Project Juniper.” 

The Panama City commissioners say this project will be an economic boost for the community since it will bring in about a half-million dollars in ad valorem taxes a year as well as 200 new jobs

These shops will be located at the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390.

EDA President Becca Hardin said the development will start with a key anchor tenant and will grow from there. 

“There is plenty of room to grow in the area of Panama City that it’s located in so it will be a great economic boost for the city,” Hardin said. 

Hardin said now that the city commission has approved this project they can now meet with the developer. 

As of now, there is no set timeline for the project. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Phase one of the Downtown Panama City streetscape project will start in the coming weeks

Panama City Weather forecast PM 6-22-2021

How to protect yourself from Mother Natures Vampires during Mosquito Control Awareness Week

Panama City, Midday Weather - 6/22/21

Lynn Haven PD to get more tag readers

Panama City Weather 6-21-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss