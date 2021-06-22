Bay EDA “Project Juniper” to bring a huge economic boost to Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — More shopping and retail stores are making their way to Panama City as the Bay Economic Alliance announces the start of “Project Juniper.”

The Panama City commissioners say this project will be an economic boost for the community since it will bring in about a half-million dollars in ad valorem taxes a year as well as 200 new jobs

These shops will be located at the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390.

EDA President Becca Hardin said the development will start with a key anchor tenant and will grow from there.

“There is plenty of room to grow in the area of Panama City that it’s located in so it will be a great economic boost for the city,” Hardin said.

Hardin said now that the city commission has approved this project they can now meet with the developer.

As of now, there is no set timeline for the project.