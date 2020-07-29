Bay District Schools in need of substitute teachers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With many changes to the school semester this Fall, the need for substitute teachers has remained constant.

School leaders say they have attributed a shortage in subs to these uncertain times during the pandemic.

School district staff have always seen a need for substitute teachers, but now more than ever.

Saying they typically have around 150 subs, but now only have around 50 registered.

School leaders are implementing strategies to reach out to former subs to re-enroll and for new ones to sign up. They have also raised the substitute salary from 10 dollars up to 12 dollars and with a master’s degree, subs can earn 13 dollars.

Director of Human Resources for the district, Shirley Baker says all of the lessons will be provided to the substitutes on canvas.

“Just like with our teachers, they have some concerns about returning to school. But we are taking all of the precautions and want to communicate that to the subs. That we will provide any of the mitigation that they need. If they don’t have masks, we can provide those. We have all of the cleaning materials in the classroom and have plans for custodians to take care of that also,” said Baker.

School leaders say the best way to sign up to become a substitute is to contact them directly.