Bay District Schools hosts first annual Marching Band Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Saturday, local high school marching bands had the chance to perform despite their annual marching band assessments being canceled due to the pandemic.

David Norona, the Band Director for Rutherford high school, said that although the Florida bandmasters association made the right decision in canceling the events out of caution, he and his colleagues still wanted to give their students the opportunity to perform.

So, the Bay County Marching Band Festival was born.

Students from six schools: Arnold, Bay High, Rutherford, Bozeman, Mosley, and North Bay Haven gathered to perform their 2020 halftime shows at the Bay High Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Norona said the event will allow students from other schools to appreciate each other’s hard work.

“This event lets all the students see how hard the rest of them are working, and to know there’s other kids at other schools doing the same thing that they are doing when they are working so hard at their school, it builds comradery,” Norona said.

There were around 600 student performers at the event, and Norona said they did follow social distancing guidelines.

Norona hopes that this will become an annual event for the years to come.

