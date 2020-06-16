Bay District Schools hosting multiple food distributions across the county

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many families have been struggling with food instability since Hurricane Michael, and that need has only increased since the pandemic.

Bay District Schools is partnering with Mercy Chefs to combat this issue head on.

This partnership with Mercy Chefs allows the school district to pick a different school each day this week to give out boxes of food to families.

With vegetables, dairy, fruits and meats, each box is from ‘Farmers to Families’.

“There’s a box of food for up to four people, so if there’s more than four in the family they will get two or three boxes,” said Bay District Schools Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

On Tuesday alone, they gave out 2,000 meals and plan to give away thousands more the rest of the week at different schools across the district.

“We believe the demand is there. So we’ll see. Obviously Mercy Chefs wants to bring the food to the area of need. We think there’s a need at the beach too. We’ll see that in the morning at Arnold and out at Bozeman. So we just hope that everyone comes out,” said Michalik.

No ID is required to come to these food drives. Organizers say if needed, they will continue these food distributions into July.

For the food distribution schedule, click on the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/BayDistSchools/