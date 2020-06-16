LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Bay District Schools hosting multiple food distributions across the county

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many families have been struggling with food instability since Hurricane Michael, and that need has only increased since the pandemic.

Bay District Schools is partnering with Mercy Chefs to combat this issue head on.

This partnership with Mercy Chefs allows the school district to pick a different school each day this week to give out boxes of food to families.

With vegetables, dairy, fruits and meats, each box is from ‘Farmers to Families’.

“There’s a box of food for up to four people, so if there’s more than four in the family they will get two or three boxes,” said Bay District Schools Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

On Tuesday alone, they gave out 2,000 meals and plan to give away thousands more the rest of the week at different schools across the district.

“We believe the demand is there. So we’ll see. Obviously Mercy Chefs wants to bring the food to the area of need. We think there’s a need at the beach too. We’ll see that in the morning at Arnold and out at Bozeman. So we just hope that everyone comes out,” said Michalik.

No ID is required to come to these food drives. Organizers say if needed, they will continue these food distributions into July.

For the food distribution schedule, click on the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/BayDistSchools/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Haney Technical testing center reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haney Technical testing center reopens"

Attempted kidnapping at Tampa hotel thwarted by off-duty deputy, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attempted kidnapping at Tampa hotel thwarted by off-duty deputy, police say"

Judd: 58-year-old bought, ate soiled underwear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judd: 58-year-old bought, ate soiled underwear"

Sheriff Grady Judd announces 16 arrests in child porn investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd announces 16 arrests in child porn investigation"

13NOW | Gov. Ron DeSantis holds COVID-19 briefing in Tallahassee

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Gov. Ron DeSantis holds COVID-19 briefing in Tallahassee"

LYNN HAVEN HOME INVASION

Thumbnail for the video titled "LYNN HAVEN HOME INVASION"
More Local News