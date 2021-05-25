Bay District School leaders update quarantine guidelines after making masks optional

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School board updated their mask and quarantine Tuesday.

While masks are optional, if students or staff are not wearing a mask they must quarantine for 10 days if they have contact within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes with anyone who tests positive for COVID.

Those wearing a mask must quarantine for 10 days if the contact is within 3 feet, the new rules state. Also, students and staff must quarantine for 10 days if another person was within 6 feet and is showing COVID symptoms.

There is no need to quarantine if the contact was greater than 3 feet and the other person is not symptomatic.

“I’ve talked to a lot of principals and asked what are you seeing on your campuses now that masks are optional and we tweaked the quarantine rules. They’re saying they’re having to quarantine a lot less students which is great because it keeps them in the learning environment where they should be,” said School Board Chairman, Steve Moss.

The school board voted on these new guidelines Tuesday and will be in effect for the foreseeable future. The last day of school is Friday.