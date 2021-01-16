Bay County LGBTQ center urges more organizations to host food drives

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — In times of need, sometimes the best thing to do is ask for a little help from a friend.

That’s why the LGBTQ Center of Bay County partnered with the Lead Coalition and other organizations to hold a food giveaway on Saturday.

The organizations provided hundreds of Bay County residents with meals.

Each box contained meat, fruits and vegetables, bread and more.

Events director for the LGBTQ center, William Shurbutt, said it felt good to give and added that with everything happening in the world, this is the energy we need.

“To see so many different neighbors come together in a community from different parts of the community under one cause which is to help our community is a magical thing,” Shurbutt said. “This is what teamwork looks like. This is what a loving community looks like.”

The organizations gave away 10 ,000 pounds of food at the event.

Since the need is so great in the community, the LGBTQ center challenges other non-profits to host food drives to keep the magic of giving alive.