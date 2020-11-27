Bay County family gives back to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Over in McKenzie Park those in need were treated to a Thanksgiving surprise by a local family.

Elimene Merizier and her family decided to show their community love by giving back.

She and her family decided to package rotisserie chicken, stuffing, collard greens and mac and cheese. They handed it out to those who came by with no questions asked.

Merizier said Thanksgiving is supposed to be a day of unity, she added that seeing all the grateful smiles from those who got food, warmed her heart.

“We have a lot. We have been blessed with a lot, and we have plenty of food so I know there’s alot of people out here that don’t have food.That’s basically why we decided to come out to be a blessing to others who don’t have enough food or a place to stay,” Merizier said.

This is the first year Merizier and her family have hosted this food giveaway, but she said she hopes to make it a tradition.