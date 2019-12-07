BASIC NWFL recognizes World AIDS Day with event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — BASIC NWFL teamed up with PanCare and the local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for the first day of its World AIDS Day event Friday.

Attendees could receive a gift card for doing HIV testing, free medical and dental screenings, giveaways from local businesses and more.

World AIDS Day was on December 1, and this year’s theme was “Communities make the difference.” This was the first year BASIC NWFL hosted an event in connection to World AIDS Day.

“We need people to not only be aware and have more knowledge of HIV and AIDS and know that it effects everybody. It’s not just a medical disease, it’s very much a social disease and we want to get rid of the stigma behind it,” Lauren DeMuth, the administrative assistant for BASIC NWFL, said.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the 23rd Street Walmart, 535 West 23rd St.