Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Ascension Sacred Heart announces visitation policy changes due to reduction in COVID-19 patients

Panama City
Posted: / Updated:
Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart button_7575328091455506449

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Based on the decrease of COVID-19 patients and to accommodate the needs of patients and their loved ones, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay announced that it is relaxing visitation policies.

The change will allow two visitors per patient in inpatient rooms. Three visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients.

The hospital added that it will still require masks for both staff and visitors, and COVID-19 screenings will still be in place.

If the number of COVID-19 patients begins to rise again, the hospital said it will look to change the policy once again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Washington County schools recieves $500,000 grant

Doctors react to phase three announcement

Port St. Joe beats Rutherford

Bay County Chamber of Commerce honors hard working businesses

Lawyer representing the owner's of Battle Memorial Funeral Home speaks out

All restrictions are lifted on Florida restaurants and bars just in time for Oktoberfest

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the