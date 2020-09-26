Ascension Sacred Heart announces visitation policy changes due to reduction in COVID-19 patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Based on the decrease of COVID-19 patients and to accommodate the needs of patients and their loved ones, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay announced that it is relaxing visitation policies.

The change will allow two visitors per patient in inpatient rooms. Three visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients.

The hospital added that it will still require masks for both staff and visitors, and COVID-19 screenings will still be in place.

If the number of COVID-19 patients begins to rise again, the hospital said it will look to change the policy once again.