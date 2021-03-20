Around 500 veterans vaccinated at mass drive-thru event

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Around 500 veterans from our area were able to get vaccinated at a mass drive-thru event earlier today.

The event was sponsored by the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System and took place at the Panama City Beach Veteran’s Affairs Clinic.

Each person received the Johnson and Johnson’s single dose shot. Veterans say they were excited to be fully vaccinated right away.

The clinic even worked out a way for 30 homeless veterans to be shuttled over to get their shot.

Julie Miller is an Air Force veteran and got her vaccine today. She said she feels lots of hope for the future.

“To me, this is a special privilege and special care and I appreciate it more than they will ever know,” Miller said. “It’s been great.”

The staff said the drive-thru event ran smoothly and they hope to hold another one like it.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Binita Amin said they will be vaccinating veterans at the clinic on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment only.