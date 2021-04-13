After concern, vaccine clinic will go on with different shot in Panama City

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you signed up for an appointment to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Panama City this Sunday, your appointment still stands.

You’ll just receive the Moderna or Pfizer instead.

Resilience American Communities of Bay County or RAC-Bay is still hosting the vaccine clinic at the administration building at Oakland Terrace in Panama City, located at 1900 W. 11th Street.

Event organizers have also opened up more appointments, which are required to receive the vaccine on Sunday.

To make an appointment, click here.

Event organizers said they won’t know if they’ll end up distributing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on Sunday until later this week.