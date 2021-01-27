A Panama City man is in custody following a SWAT stand-off

PANAMA CITY Fla (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in custody after a four hour stand off with Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The 911 call came in around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The caller reported she was the victim of domestic violence, claiming a male acquaintance strangled her and threatened her with a handgun.

BCSO SWAT Lieutenant David Higgins said deputies immediately responded to the home on Drummond Avenue.

“We made contact with the victim,” Higgins said. “She told us he was in the house so we tried to make contact. With no answer and due to the fact that he was possibly armed we activated the SWAT team.”

They identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joshua Day.

In order to get him out of the house SWAT members used the surround and call out procedures.

“We sat around the house and we spoke to him over the PA for over an hour trying to get contact with him trying to get him to talk to us,” Higgins said.

When that didn’t work they used a robot to get inside the home.

All the rooms were secure except for the attic. Deputies then found a small entrance on the side of the home and climbed in to find Day hiding inside.

By 12:30 p.m SWAT took him into custody without any further incident.

“Oh our SWAT team is the best in the area no doubt, and they did a great job coming to a peaceful resolution here,” Higgins said.

Day is being charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault with more charges still pending.