A fiery start for the Panama City Hot Glass Studio

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A hot new business just moved into Downtown Panama City. The Panama City Hot Glass studio is unlike any other place in our area.

Director Devon Murphy has been glass blowing for 16 years. He said this studio will show off all the business has to offer – just about anything you want they can make.

He said they are also offering classes for those who want to learn.

“All of the classes are pretty much cumulative and we will run through a bunch of things in one class,” Murphy said. “Then at the start of the next class we will do 25 minutes of refresher and then learn new stuff.”

They offer a six week course as well as single sessions.

The studio has been open for less than a month and is already seeing lots of traffic. The plan is to start offering food and drinks at the studio to give customers the full experience.

Murphy says he is excited to share his art and to be a part of the growth downtown.

“The number of things that have opened is kinda shocking and what we want is for everyone to do well,” Murphy said.

The studio will have their first glass blowing classes this weekend on Friday and Saturday. There are still spots open if you are looking to sign up. People can also stop in to see the premade pieces they have for sale.

Murphy said they are just getting started so to watch out for them in the future.