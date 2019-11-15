9-year-old lives career day dream at Captain Anderson’s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When Captain Anderson’s owner Nick Patronis saw a photo of Anna Grace Lamarre, 9, dressed as a Captain Anderson’s waitress for Career Day, he wanted to do something special.

He contacted Anna Grace and asked if she’d like to be her family’s server at the restaurant.

“In my brain I was just screaming oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” Lamarre said.

Thursday night, Lamarre poured iced tea, served her family and another table and went inside the kitchen as she shadowed another waiter.

“My favorite part is the drinks and carrying the drinks and the food and the appetizers to everyone,” Lamarre said.

Patronis said he would love to have her as an employee, and the experience brightened his day more than it did hers.