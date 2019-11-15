LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

9-year-old lives career day dream at Captain Anderson’s

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When Captain Anderson’s owner Nick Patronis saw a photo of Anna Grace Lamarre, 9, dressed as a Captain Anderson’s waitress for Career Day, he wanted to do something special.

He contacted Anna Grace and asked if she’d like to be her family’s server at the restaurant.

“In my brain I was just screaming oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” Lamarre said.

Thursday night, Lamarre poured iced tea, served her family and another table and went inside the kitchen as she shadowed another waiter.

“My favorite part is the drinks and carrying the drinks and the food and the appetizers to everyone,” Lamarre said.

Patronis said he would love to have her as an employee, and the experience brightened his day more than it did hers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gideon v. wainright exhibit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gideon v. wainright exhibit"

red cross opens new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "red cross opens new location"

Bay County incinerator breaks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County incinerator breaks"

Tyndall AFB Rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall AFB Rebuild"

BCSO Rodeo rides into new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO Rodeo rides into new location"

NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.