700 new apartments coming to Panama City North

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — More luxury apartments are coming to Panama City North. Tuesday, the city commission approved the development of 700 new homes.

This project has been in the works for a few months after Hurricane Michael. They plan to call them the “Nehi Road Apartments” because they will be located off of Nehi Road.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said this is a big deal not only for the city but also Tyndall Air Force base.

Tyndall is working on expanding after losing a lot of housing during the storm and this project provides new residents with a place to live.

“700 apartments is a very big deal for us, for Tyndall Air Force Base, they need it and it instills confidence that we are stepping up, that the city is stepping up,” Brudnicki said.

Mayor Brudnicki said construction could start on the project any day now. However, there is still no official date set for the complex to open.