40 new businesses open in Panama City over the last three months

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Community Redevelopment agency is doing something special to welcome new businesses in the area.

Over the last year, dozens of businesses have opened in the CRA areas of Glenwood, Millville, St. Andrews, and Downtown.

One of those is called “My Space Downtown,” owner Michelle Sparks said she is excited to be a part of the downtown boom.

“We are a team down here,” Sparks said. “It is really exciting to be a part of downtown.”

Sparks opened “My Space Downtown” in May. It has office spaces you can rent out or it can be a place to escape from your normal office.

“I think it’s really neat, I’m really excited,” Sparks said. “People get tired of working from home or if they’re having construction going on in their home.”

My space downtown is one of 40 new businesses that have opened in the Panama City CRA areas within the last three months. CRA Program Manager Lena Webb said this is only the beginning.

“So it’s been great, it’s been very exciting,” Webb said. “The downtown district itself had 15 new businesses coming in so that new business to the area coming in that wasn’t here prior.”

The CRA’s goal is to take rundown areas and bring them back to life. Webb said the community has been so supportive they wanted to give something to them in return. Monday she went to those new businesses with gift baskets to say, thank you.

“So it is just reinvesting in your own area and getting the business owners and residents in those areas to invest in their own community,” Webb said.

The CRA uses taxpayer dollars to fund its grants. That money goes right back into the community redevelopment.