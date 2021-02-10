200 homebound seniors vaccinated at Bay County Council on Aging

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Wednesday, 200 homebound seniors had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bay County Council of Aging. It’s an effort put in partnership by the Bay County Health Department, Bay County EMS and the Bay Town Trolley.

The vaccination event took place at the Bay County Council on Aging, with many of the seniors being transported by trolley as they did not have the means to get their themselves.

“I finally got my COVID shot I’ve been waiting for it for quite a while,” said William Warner a volunteer at the Bay County Council on Aging.

Jon Trappe, is disabled and lives alone, he had also been waiting for the vaccine for some time. He was elated when he got the call he had an appointment.

“A miracle, God has been so good to me,” Trappe said.

About 40% of seniors in Bay County have been vaccinated and while Congressman Neal Dunn said the county has come far with limited resources there’s more work to be done.

“That means 60% have not been vaccinated so we are working hard on getting the rest of them, these efforts to get them to the elderly are the most important of all,” said Dunn.

While many seniors said they are relieved to finally be vaccinated they said the fight is still not over.

“I take it very serious. I am a type two diabetic and I’ve had triple bypass surgery I take my health very seriously and this is not anything to be messed with,” Warner said.

Next week, the Bay County Health Department will also begin contacting those who have pre-registered to get the vaccine.

Heather Kretzer, the Bay County Health Department Public Information Officer said, she hopes this will streamline the process and make it easier on seniors.

To pre-register for this vaccine you can do so here or by calling 866-201-0712.