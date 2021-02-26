14-year-old charged with attempted murder following Oakland Terrace Park shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Panama City Police Department charged a 14-year-old boy with attempted murder following a shooting near Oakland Terrace Park Thursday.

READ MORE: Shooting near Oakland Terrace Park

Investigators said the boy, Elijia Zimmerman, was involved in a drug deal gone bad.

Zimmerman and another party agreed to meet at the park regarding a cell phone. Investigators said when the other party arrived at the park, Zimmerman fired several rounds in a car holding multiple people and snatched the cell phone from another person at the deal.

Zimmerman is charged with robbery by sudden snatching, shooting into an occupied vehicle and

attempted murder with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.