Panama City woman recognized for helping co-worker during medical event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) Last month, local Gabrielle Anthony was named Panama City’s first-ever “City Hall Hero” for springing into action at work while her colleague had a medical event.

Anthony works in the community development sector of Panama City City Hall. She was preparing to leave for lunch when she noticed her co-worker in distress.

“I happened to see Mr. Robert Allen, you know, out the corner of my eye, you know, happened to see like something was wrong at that moment,” she said.

When she asked if he was okay, he said he was experiencing shortness of breath and felt as though he would pass out. Anthony immediately prepared a cold, wet towel.

“I just compressed it against his neck and his head because he was sweating uncontrollably and was reassuring him, you know, just to take slow deep breaths, making sure he was still continuing to breathe, just talking, calming him down until the ambulance got here,” she said.

Anthony admits she was nervous and unsure of what to do at first. But didn’t let that get in the way of doing everything she could to help.

“I just seen my dad, you know, cause that happened before to my dad, and I had to act immediately because as soon as I see him like that, I’m thinking of my dad,” she said. “So I just had to first go ahead and respond to it.”

At next week’s city commission meeting, a local fire department will also present Anthony with the “First Responders Heroes Award”.

She says she’s thankful for the recognition, but it’s an effort all of us should be prepared to make.

“I just want to say, you know, everybody should always be aware of certain people and conditions and always, you know, look and be very mindful of things because you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “You never know what somebody’s going through. You never know what kind of type of condition they have.”