JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276.

A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276.

The first vehicle then made a left turn onto 276 into the path of the other vehicle.

The second vehicle collided with the driver’s side portion of the first vehicle.