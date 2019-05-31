Panama City woman critically injured in East Avenue crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- A Panama City woman was critically injured after a crash on East Avenue and 12th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, she was driving west on East Avenue when she overcorrected and veered left.

Her car entered the eastbound lane and hit a truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured but a passenger had minor injuries.

Troopers said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.