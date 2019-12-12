Panama City woman charged as accessory in murder case

A Panama City woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a murder, according to court records.

Randi Chancey, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to felony murder and accessory after the fact to home invasion robbery. Investigators said a 55-year-old man was killed Saturday at a home on E. 7th Court.

Lagregory Griggs and Willie Whitsett were both arrested and charged with home invasion and murder in the case.

Chancey is accused of disposing of a cell phone that was in the possession of one of the defendants during the murder. The learned of her actions during a recorded phone call to one of the defendants while he was at the Bay County Jail.