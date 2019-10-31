Panama City woman celebrates 100th birthday on Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday was more than a holiday for one Mathison Retirement Community resident.

Marcella Hilliard turned 100 years old. She spent the morning of her birthday handing out candy to Hiland Park Elementary second graders.

“I thought that was real sweet. I thought that their eyes were just as big as saucers,” Mathison said.

Mathison staff told us Marcella has five kids who all came to celebrate her birthday this past weekend. She grew up in New York and married her husband after six weeks.