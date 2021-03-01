Panama City whistleblower discusses concerns that cost him his job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-A former Panama City city employee that filed a whistleblower complaint against the city last week is sharing some of the details. John Paul Jones thinks residents should demand an investigation into the city’s use of Community Redevelopment Agency funds. This after he says his questions about Christmas decorations ended up costing him his job.

“$65,000 of decorations is pretty huge when you have a city that is strapped for money,” said John Paul Jones, Panama City’s former Senior Logistics Manager.

Jones was hired as Panama City’s Senior Logistics Manager in February of 2019. Last Wednesday, he was terminated, two days after filing a whistleblower complaint and questioning the city’s purchase of Christmas decorations.

“It appeared it did not follow the city’s procurement policy, there were no quotes or bids that were in place,” Jones said.

When first learning of the purchase, Jones claims he brought it to the City Manager’s attention.

“I was told don’t worry about it, don’t worry about it. But I kept digging in,” Jones said.

He says this raised even more questions.

“Checks were being written for Christmas decorations that had no invoices or receipts,” Jones said.

Instead of getting answers, Jones says he was threatened with an investigation.

“They falsely accused me of accusing someone else in particular of the procurement being illegal which I did not do,” Jones said.

Jones continued to seek answers, claiming he soon learned the city used C.R.A. funds to buy the majority of the decorations.

Jones says C.R.A funds are intended to help low-income neighborhoods and he believes the funds were mishandled.

“They should demand an investigation into the C.R.A. funding because that seems very inappropriate,” Jones said.

This comes after Panama City passed 3-new taxes of fees in 2020.

“The city put a Fire Assessment tax on the citizens and in December they raised their water bills. And those two things hurt the low-income community a lot,” Jones said.

Last week, Jones says he was invited to share his concerns one last time before the City Manager and the City Attorney.

“I laid out the documents, I went over it with them, and they immediately fired me on the spot right after I laid it out for them,” Jones said.

While he says he feels betrayed, he believes he did what he had to do. He also says he wasn’t the only one concerned with the city’s practices.

“I had a purchasing manager who quit and found employment somewhere else because she felt the practices there weren’t appropriate,” Jones said.

At the end of the day, Jones says the city needs to improve its procurement policies and how they treat employees. Panama City officials have declined to talk about the lawsuit, saying they do not comment on pending legal matters.