Panama City weather 8-15-2021

RAINFALL: FRED IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE THE FOLLOWING RAINFALL

THROUGH TUESDAY…

THE FLORIDA BIG BEND AND PANHANDLE… 4 TO 8 INCHES OF RAIN WITH

ISOLATED MAXIMUM STORM TOTALS OF 12 INCHES ARE EXPECTED.

SOUTHEAST ALABAMA THROUGH WESTERN AND NORTHERN GEORGIA, AND THE

WESTERN CAROLINAS… 3 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN WITH ISOLATED MAXIMUM

STORM TOTALS OF 9 INCHES ARE EXPECTED.

HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF FLORIDA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA,

PORTIONS OF GEORGIA AND THE WESTERN CAROLINAS COULD LEAD TO FLASH,

URBAN, SMALL STREAM, AND ISOLATED RIVER FLOODING IMPACTS.

STORM SURGE: THE COMBINATION OF A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND THE

TIDE WILL CAUSE NORMALLY DRY AREAS NEAR THE COAST TO BE FLOODED BY

RISING WATERS MOVING INLAND FROM THE SHORELINE. THE WATER COULD

REACH THE FOLLOWING HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND SOMEWHERE IN THE INDICATED

AREAS IF THE PEAK SURGE OCCURS AT THE TIME OF HIGH TIDE…

INDIAN PASS, FL TO STEINHATCHEE RIVER, FL…3-5 FT

STEINHATCHEE RIVER, FL TO YANKEETOWN, FL…2-4 FT

AL/FL BORDER TO INDIAN PASS INCLUDING PENSACOLA BAY, CHOCTAWHATCHEE

BAY AND SAINT ANDREW BAY… 1-3 FT

YANKEETOWN, FL TO ARIPEKA, FL…1-3 FT

THE DEEPEST WATER WILL OCCUR ALONG THE IMMEDIATE COAST NEAR AND TO

THE EAST OF THE LANDFALL LOCATION, WHERE THE SURGE WILL BE

ACCOMPANIED BY LARGE WAVES. SURGE-RELATED FLOODING DEPENDS ON THE

RELATIVE TIMING OF THE SURGE AND THE TIDAL CYCLE, AND CAN VARY

GREATLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. FOR INFORMATION SPECIFIC TO YOUR

AREA, PLEASE SEE PRODUCTS ISSUED BY YOUR LOCAL NATIONAL WEATHER

SERVICE FORECAST OFFICE.

WIND: TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED IN THE TROPICAL STORM

WARNING AREA BEGINNING BY LATE MONDAY MORNING.

SURF: SWELLS GENERATED BY FRED ARE EXPECTED TO REACH THE COASTS OF

MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA, AND THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE ON MONDAY, AND COULD

CAUSING LIFE-THREATENING SURF AND RIP CURRENT CONDITIONS. PLEASE

CONSULT PRODUCTS FROM YOUR LOCAL WEATHER OFFICE FOR MORE DETAILS.

TORNADOES: A TORNADO OR TWO WILL BE POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

EARLY MONDAY OVER THE FLORIDA WEST COAST AND PANHANDLE, AND DURING

THE DAY MONDAY FROM THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE NORTHWARD INTO SOUTHWEST

GEORGIA AND SOUTHEAST ALABAMA.