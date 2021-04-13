Panama City Weather 4-13-2021

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)--Residents, stakeholders, and commissioners went back and forth Tuesday morning as they defended their views on the future housing development to potentially be located next to The Villages of Mill Bayou. Arbor Properties is looking to construct a 462-unit development north of State Road 390. Residents in the area fear it will cause a public safety problem.

"My concern is that even though this looks good on paper and it passes the code and is compliant with the law, just because we can doesn't mean we should," said Lori Ubowski, a Mill Bayou resident.