PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A contractor accidentally broke a private six-inch water line in Panama City, according to the City of Panama City.

Businesses along State Avenue between W. 23rd Place and W. 19th Street are currently experiencing low to no water pressure.

The city is lowering water pressure in the area to complete repairs to the line.



Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is not being affected by the temporary outage and has water service, according to the news release.



A Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be issued for impacted businesses when water service is restored.

The notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The city will test the water daily and notify businesses when it is safe to drink.