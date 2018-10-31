Panama City Water Customers To Get Discount on Billing

Panama City, Fla. - Some Panama City utility customers will be receiving a bill for water, sewer and garbage usage from before Hurricane Michael, city officials wrote in a news release.

Please note that regardless of the date on the bill the due date for payment has been extended to December 1st. Other customers received their bill prior to the storm and also have until December 1st to make the payment.

Regular billing will resume in November. Customers will not be billed for four weeks of water, sewer and garbage, including the two-week time period in which the city was working to restore water following the storm. Additionally, customers who are unable to use the water and sewer in November and December will not be charged the base fees for water and sewer.

The Utility Billing Department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the A.D. Harris Learning Village (819 E. 11th Street). Staff can also be reached by calling (850) 872-3166.

