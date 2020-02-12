Panama City uses data collection to bring signs and sidewalks back online

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City is working hard to bring all aspects of the city back online.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners entered into contracts with four engineering firms for data collection throughout the city. The engineering firms include Panhandle Engineering, Dewberry, Metric Engineering and DRMP.

The data collection will look at city signs, sidewalks, guardrails and inlets impacted by Hurricane Michael. After this data collection is completed, they will take the findings to FEMA to seek reimbursement for replacement and repair costs.

Public works director, Johnny Sims, says it is important to have these aspects of the city repaired for the community.

“We think it is important that not only do the residents have signage but the people that visit us, our neighbors from other cities and our tourists will have an easy way getting around in our community,” Sims said.

