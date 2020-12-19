Panama City Trilingual School wishes everyone a Merry Christmas in three languages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday at the Panama City Trilingual School, young children sang holiday classics in not one, not two, but three different languages.

Friends and family showed up in facemasks with smartphones and in hand ready to capture this year’s Christmas concert at the Panama City Trilingual school.

Winnie Fehnrich’s daughter, Abigail, has been a student at the school for a few years. She said she loves seeing the progress Abigail has made.

“She just continues to grow and develop with the languages and it’s so exciting everywhere to witness you know how she develops each year,” Fehnrich said. “So yeah, it definitely brings a lot of joy and a smile to my face. And my husband as well.”

Fehnrich said she’s grateful to the teachers for teaching Abigail two new languages while making it fun.

“They’re so wonderful,” Fehnrich said. “We’re so blessed to have teachers that are gifted in teaching and that’s also one of the things why I chose this school because the teachers really care for their students.”

Gennifer Singletary, a Spanish teacher at the school, said they wanted to bring a little bit of joy to this year by doing something that shows love.

“I think singing in different languages is something that shows love,” Singletary said.

Singletary said teaching students to speak and sing in more than one language encourages acceptance and empathy for other cultures.