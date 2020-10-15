Panama City Trilingual School celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Hispanic Heritage month is coming to a close and the Panama City Trilingual School spent Wednesday afternoon celebrating. Staff and students invited parents and family members to partake in the activities.

The school recognized the contribution and influence of Hispanic Americans through song, dance, and food.

Staff at the school say teaching children about different cultures from a young age is extremely beneficial for their education.

“When you learn more then it opens more to you. You start actually loving more, loving more people, accepting more people. That’s what we’re trying to promote in these kids,” said Jennifer Singletary, a Spanish Teacher.

The school says their goal is to make their students globally aware. Students at the school learn how to communicate in English, Mandarin, and Spanish.