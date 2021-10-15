Panama City Trilingual School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local students celebrated the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday with a festival.

The Panama City Trilingual School highlighted prominent figures and artists in the Hispanic community, with singing and dancing.

Kids from kindergarten to middle school dressed up like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Mexican Painter Frida Kahlo.

Panama City Trilingual School Director Kellie Dingus said it’s important that children experience other cultures.

“The only way that kids understand different cultures and understand the way that people’s emotions and can connect with others is through understanding their cultures,” Dingus said.

Dingus said her goal is to help kids become more empathetic and culturally aware.

