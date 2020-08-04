Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City to meet about Lindenwood Drive

News
Posted: / Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is holding a community meeting to discuss the redesign and reconstruction of Lindenwood Drive.

The improvements will include new water and sewer lines, pavement and drainage. The meeting is Tuesday, August 4, at 6:15 p.m. at the Bay County Government Center at 840 W. 11th Street.

A Zoom meeting has been created for citizens who would like to attend virtually. The Meeting ID is 819 1107 3434 and Passcode is 219135.

The meeting will also be streamed live to the City’s website at https://www.pcgov.org/369/Live-Stream.

