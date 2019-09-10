Panama City to hold ‘cemetery clean-up’ event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As residents continue to clean up after Hurricane Michael, some are wondering about the upkeep of cemeteries in the area.

Some have complained that the cemeteries have become overgrown with weeds and grass, and wonder if and when they’ll be cleaned up.

The City of Panama City maintains cemeteries like Greenwood on Lisenby Avenue.

City officials said that while they do clean up the areas on an as-needed basis, this time of year is extremely tough to keep up with the weed growth.

They said the hurricane has also made that task more difficult, as other facilities in Panama City, like parks, need those resources in order to be maintained as well and there are fewer workers to do the job.

“Between the storm, the sunlight and the rain, the weeds have flourished,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki. “If you notice that in a lot of areas in the city, it’s been very hard for us to keep up.”

In order to help fix the issue, the city will be holding their annual ‘cemetery clean-up’ event on October 19th.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided as volunteers can come out to help the city clean their five cemeteries.

