Panama City to declare state of emergency

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is holding a special meeting to declare a state of emergency as Hurricane Sally continues to batter the area.

The City Commission of the City of Panama City will hold a Special Call Meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the purpose of declaring a Local State of Emergency for the City due to Hurricane Sally, officials wrote in a news release.

Citizens and media may attend virtually via Zoom or in-person at City Hall (501 Harrison Avenue) in Room 010.

There are several ways to connect:

  • Download the Zoom app on your smartphone and join with the Meeting ID.
  • Download the Zoom program on your desktop and join with the Meeting ID.
  • Call (312) 626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID when prompted.

Meeting ID: 872 9387 0301

Passcode: 919657

