Panama City to assess damaged signs, sidewalks, stormwater inlets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City officials are working to improve the city through its street signs, as well as other damaged infrastructure in the area.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, the commissioners approved paying $175 thousand for professional engineering services to assess damaged signs, sidewalks and stormwater inlets.

The first phase of this project will be the development of an app to allow citizen involvement in helping the city and engineering company with the assessment.

“You can’t physically see every inch of the city and so we need citizens to help us to be able to say, ‘hey, there used to be a sign here or hey there’s a post here or hey there’s a post with no sign on it,’” said City Manager Mark McQueen. “It helps us to be able to more quickly respond to our citizens when we have that app.”

He said there are nearly 12,000 signs in the area to be assessed.

“They’ll be able to take a picture of the location, for example if there’s a pothole or if there’s a sign missing, they can take a picture of it,” he said. “It puts in the grid coordinates for that, what the location is, they can upload it, they’ll be able to send it to the city so that we can include it into our recovery efforts.”

City officials say this is a big step in determining what needs to be replaced as well as helping FEMA determine an appropriate amount of funding to provide.