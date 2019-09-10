Panama City tentative millage rate passes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Taxes may be going up for some residents as the city of Panama City passed their tentative millage rate on Monday night.

The new tentative millage rate could make taxes around 27 percent higher for some property owners.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said it’s about a one hundred dollar increase for every hundred thousand dollars per property.

The tax increase per resident depends largely on how much their property values changed after the hurricane due to damages.

One resident asked at the meeting what the city is doing to justify such a heavy increase. Mayor Brudnicki’s response, was that they are fixing the city of Panama City.

“All bills that we incur we have to pay for right away,” he said. “In many instances, FEMA won’t reimburse us for things for years, literally years, and so in the meantime we still have to provide all the services, safety and security and infrastructure, everything that we need to provide for our citizens.”

City Manager Mark McQueen said if residents feel their property damages were incorrectly assessed, they can file an appeal request on the property appraiser’s website.

The final hearing for the 2020 fiscal year budget and millage rate will be on Monday, September 23rd.