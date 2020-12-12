Panama City teen uses quarantine to write book in hopes of inspiring young children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–While some people may have disliked quarantine, others made the most of it. Panama City teen and musician, Ruby Tilghman, is a great example of that. The North Bay Haven student spent her quarantine writing a book intended to inspire young children to find their passion. At the age of 16, Tilghman has already written a book and created her own non-profit.

“I think that everyone has a story and for me as a young girl, I never felt like I had a place until I found music,” Tilghman said.

That realization is what inspired Tilghman to write ‘Ruby’s Recital’, a children’s book that is now featured in 67 libraries across Florida.

“The opportunity came about during quarantine in March when I had a lot of time on my hands and I realized this was something that I could definitely do,” Tilghman said.

The young author has since sold more than 250 copies. All proceeds benefit ‘Many Mini Musicians’, a non-profit Tilghman started when she was just 12-years-old.

“We aim to fund fine arts in public schools and create opportunities for students to experience the arts,” Tilghman said.

Inspired by the musical education she received in school, she says her goal is to make sure the students who come after her also have positive experiences.

“Over the last 4 years we’ve raised over $30,000 for fine arts programs in public schools,” Tilghman said.

Through her work, Tilghman has been able to make large donations to local elementary schools and organizations. The author says her main message is for children to not settle and keep searching for their purpose.

To get a copy of her book and check out ‘Many Mini Musicians’, visit https://manyminimusicians.com/.