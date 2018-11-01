Panama City Teen Killed Attempting To Cross US-231 On Halloween Night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Panama City teenager was killed on Halloween night while attempting to cross US-231.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling southbound on US-231 just south of East Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old Skyler Lessig, was attempting to cross the road.

She was wearing a dark in color costume.

The driver of the SUV, Michael Boyd of Youngstown, failed to see the pedestrian and collided with the teenager with the vehicle's left front.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Bay County EMS.

It happened just after 7:30 on Halloween night.

This crash is still under investigation.