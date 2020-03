A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just after 3:30 A.M. on North Star Avenue near Stewart Drive.

Troopers say a Bonifay man driving a Chevy Surburban noticed the teen crossing the road and tried to move out of the way before he hit the teen.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, no other injuries were reported.