Panama City searching for 50 new employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Do you need a job?

The city of Panama City is trying to fill about 50 jobs.

The job openings run the gamut; everything from administrative assistants, to electricians, to school crossing guards. Staff members talked with interested residents about these different positions and offered applications.

The city’s Human Resources Director, Cheryl Furr, says she’s impressed with how many people came out. If none of the jobs available on the 31st were the right fit for them, she has this suggestion:

“If you go online and you don’t really see anything that piques your interest now, it’s always changing, we’re always adding different jobs so I always encourage people, at least once a month go out there and take a look at our website, see what is available.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to the job fair not to worry; the city says they’re hoping to have more of them in the future. As for now, you can still go online to the city’s website to learn about the available positions and apply online there as well.